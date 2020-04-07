|
Kelly
Hattie Jones Kelly, a resident of Jacksonville, FL, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, Graveside Service will be held Saturday 1:00 pm April 11, 2020, at Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 343 NW Testament Court, Lake City, FL. 32055 and visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Cooper Funeral Home, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Inquiry, please contact (386)752-3566 or fax (386) 752-3567.
Arrangement entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F. D
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020