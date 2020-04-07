Home

Cooper Funeral Home
251 Ne Washington St
Lake City, FL 32055
(386) 752-3566
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
343 NW Testament Court
Lake City, FL
Hattie Jones Kelly Obituary
Kelly
Hattie Jones Kelly, a resident of Jacksonville, FL, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, Graveside Service will be held Saturday 1:00 pm April 11, 2020, at Falling Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 343 NW Testament Court, Lake City, FL. 32055 and visitation with the family will be held Friday, April 10, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Cooper Funeral Home, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, FL. 32055. Inquiry, please contact (386)752-3566 or fax (386) 752-3567.
Arrangement entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 251 NE Washington Street, Lake City, Florida 32055. Willis O. Cooper, L.F. D
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
