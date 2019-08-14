|
Crittendon
Hattie M. Crittendon at resident of Jax, Fl passed, August 6, 2019. She was a member of Royal Tabernacle Miss. Bapt. Church, Rev. Jeremiah Robinson, Sr., pastor. Survivors include, a loving and devoted family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00am at her church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary, Friday from 5-8pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
