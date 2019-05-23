Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Hattie McKissick Obituary
McKissick
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hattie McKissick 10:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, where her nephew, Bishop R. W. (Kimberly) McKissick, Jr., is Senior Pastor and her brother in love, Bishop R. W. (Estelle) McKissick, Sr. is Pastor Emeritus. She is also survived by nephew, Michael Matthews; nieces, Paula Robinson & Kim (Clint) Law; other relatives and friends. Visitation FRIDAY 5 – 6:30 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. Because of the love of her family, arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @ jefralin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 23 to May 24, 2019
