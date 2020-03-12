|
|
Morrissey
Hazel Jean Fuller Morrissey, 81, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who dedicated her time and energy to those around her. She set a true example of unconditional love and open-arms acceptance of all.
Hazel was born on February 11, 1939 in the rugged mountains of southwest Virginia to Perry and Elsie Fuller. She was fourth in a family of 11 children. She is survived by 7 siblings: Gladys Smith – Henrico VA, Mary Deel – Whitsett, NC, Lucille Amerlan – Deltona, FL, Cecil Fuller – Fredericksburg, VA, Joyce Jennings – Raleigh, NC, Polly McMahon - San Antonio TX, and Janie Fuller - Palm City, FL. Hazel was proud to be a coal miner's daughter, and she treasured her country upbringing.
Hazel was a steadfast parishioner of San Jose Catholic Church since 1967 when she moved to Jacksonville. There she raised her children, and later grandchildren. Hazel worked in the office at San Jose Catholic School for 25 years, retiring in 2008. She ministered to hundreds of students and parents, and brought the school into the computer age.
Hazel will be remembered for her dedication to her children, grandchildren, church and community. She took her role as matriarch of the family very seriously; she set an example in word and work, and in her cooking. She will be fondly remembered for her Sunday breakfasts as well as her homemade lasagna and salad, bringing the family together regularly. Hazel was an expert seamstress, not only making clothes for herself and her daughter but also many matching dresses for her granddaughters. She maintained a beautiful yard and always grew a lush vegetable garden. She loved flowers!
Hazel is predeceased by her son John Keenan Morrissey. She is survived by her son Frank (wife Georgie) and daughter Pam, as well as her five granddaughters, Shannon Morrissey – San Francisco, CA, Heather Roe – Gainesville, FL, Katie Morrissey – Tampa, FL, Julia Morrissey – Jacksonville, FL, and Sara Wahiba – Jacksonville, FL.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:30am at San Jose Catholic Church with Father Rodolfo Godinez as celebrant. Donations may be made to San Jose Catholic School, Catholic Charities or other local charitable organizations such as City Rescue Mission.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020