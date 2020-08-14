1/
Hazel Strickland
1937 - 2020
Strickland
Hazel Brown Strickland, 82, passed away Thursday, August 13 after a long battle with cancer. Hazel was a native of Jacksonville and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. She worked for many years as the school secretary and bookkeeper of Normandy Village Elementary School.
Hazel is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ted Strickland, her two children, Teresa Lyons (Mike) and Jud Strickland (Elizabeth), 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, puzzles, and watching old movies and TV shows. She loved taking care of her family.
Hazel's life will be celebrated at an intimate memorial service by family and close friends. Flowers are accepted, please visit the Naugle Funeral Home website.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
