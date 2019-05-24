Williams

Hazel Lee Harrison Williams, age 86, of Jacksonville, Florida, departed this life on May 11, 2019, with her family by her side.

Hazel was born on November 25, 1932, in Laurel, Mississippi, to the late Zack and Ruby Harrison. After High School, Hazel moved to Jacksonville, Florida to look for work, and there met her husband to be, James Frank Williams. After their marriage two sons, Ernest Ray Williams and Jack Leonard Williams were welcomed into the family. Hazel loved the outdoors and instilled a passion for fishing in her two sons.

Hazel was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank. Throughout their marriage, Frank was a member of the U.S. Navy and Hazel was a loyal Navy Wife throughout his career. She was an excellent cook and a happy and outgoing person. Anyone who met her instantly felt her warmth and joy. She invited many young Navy recruits, who were unable to travel to see their own families during holidays, to their home for holiday meals in a family atmosphere. It was her gift which she shared with many people during her lifetime. When Frank was given an assignment to Taiwan, they all lived in Taiwan until Frank was sent back to the Jacksonville Naval Air Station to complete his career in the Navy

Once her children were grown, Hazel turned her attention to activities that gave her an outlet for her boundless energy and love for people. She sat with people who needed extra help and she volunteered to work at the Hospice Thrift Shop. Hazel also loved to garden, and her yard was her passion.

Hazel is survived by her two sons (Ernest & Jack), one daughter-in-law (Ann), two grandchildren (Frank Q. Williams & Jeannie L. Miller), one step-grand-daughter (Jenifer Rodriguez), one grand-daughter-in-law (Danielle) and two great-grandchildren (Chloe & Carson). Hazel's family would all agree that as a mother she was like glue. Even when you couldn't see her, she was holding the family together.

The Family wishes to thank the following institutions for their loving care provided to Hazel up to and including her passing from this life: Taylor Manor, and Community Hospice of Jacksonville. Also, thanks are extended to family and friends who sustained her with visits, phone calls, and cards.

A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at her home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Guests are invited to drop by and visit with the family and share a special story you have about Hazel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hazel's name to:

Earl B. Hadlow Center for Caring Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257

Arrangements are under the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352-376-5361). www.milamfh.com

