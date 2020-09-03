1/
Heather Alton
1966 - 2020
Alton
Dr. Heather Alton of St. Augustine, Florida passed away at the age of 54 on August 28th, 2020 after an extended illness that she met with grace and dignity. She was born to Marguerite and Howard Alred in Palatka, Florida on April 19th, 1966. She graduated from Palatka High School in 1984, Lipscomb University in 1988 and received her Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Florida in 1992. She married Claude Ronald Alton Jr. on August 15th, 1992 at the University City Church of Christ in Gainesville, Florida. Heather was preceded in death by her mother, Marguerite and her brother, Victor. She will be remembered by her husband of 28 years, Ron, and her children Derek (Molly), Jarod, Trevor, and granddaughter Wilhelmina. She will also be remembered by parents, Howard (Carolyn) Alred, sister Alisa (Gary) Bishop, and brother Adam (Daffanie) Alred, uncle Tony (Dianna) Alred, uncle Gerry (Kay) Bryan and cousins Lance (Brandie) Alred, Seth (Colie) Alred, David (Stacy) Bryan, and Michael (Michelle) Bryan. The Alton's are members of Mandarin Church of Christ. Dr. Alton practiced dentistry for many years with Dr. Robert Wagner and in her own practice in Jacksonville, Florida, before she became ill. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to allow for friends and family to attend. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Heather Alred Alton Scholarship at the David Lipscomb University, ATTN Advancement Services, One University Park Dr., Nashville, TN 37204 or at the website give.lipscomb.edu. Please denote for the Dr. Heather Alred Alton Scholarship in the Special Instructions section. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
St. John's Family Funeral Home & Crematory
385 SR 207
St. Augustine, FL 32084
(904) 824-1625
