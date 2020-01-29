Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Helen Brown


1939 - 2020
Helen Brown Obituary
Brown
Funeral Services for Helen Brown will be held, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00AM in the Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her beloved children, Rosemary Myers, Edward A. Brown (Tiffany), Robert L. Brown (Patricia), Tammy N. Glover (Paul); grandchildren, Henry Myers III (Marilyn), Kevin L. Brown Sr., Monique Jefferson; sister, Glady L. Henry (Braxton, Sr.); brother: Albert A. Hughes, and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, January 31, from 4PM -7PM. Interment in Restlawn Cemeteries. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERALDIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
