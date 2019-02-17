BERLE

Helen Crymes Latta Berle passed away February 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born May 28, 1922 in Victoria, Virginia, the daughter of Inez and Raymond Crymes, Sr. After graduating from Madison College (now James Madison University) in Harrisonburg, Virginia, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas F. Latta in 1944. They had two children, Carol and Randy. Thomas was a pilot for American Airlines for 37 years, and Helen and Tom flew all over the world to vacation. In 1977 they moved from Virginia to Atlantic Beach, Florida, where they loved shelling on the beach, going to symphony and living the good life until Thomas's death.

Later Helen married a longtime friend, Col John A. Berle USMC (Ret.), and they enjoyed 10 years of travelling and cruising together before Jack's passing.

Helen had a deep and abiding faith in God and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Neptune Beach. Through the years she served her church in many capacities. She was one of the "Artists of Fleet Landing", doing most of her painting in watercolor. At age 70 Helen learned to tap dance and entertained many while in the "Gotta Dance" group. She was an excellent cook and a master solver of Sudoku puzzles. Helen always relished hearing or telling a good story.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Latta Conti (Peter) of Bedford NH; her son Randolph W. Latta (Mary

Jane) of Jacksonville FL; two step-daughters, Lynn Berle Felice (Ronald) of Fort Myers FL and Lt. Col. Jill A. Berle, USMC (Ret.) of Lake Placid FL; three grandchildren, Cara Marie Holden (Bill) of Bedford NH, Matthew Thomas Conti of Concord NH and Peter Latta Conti of Jamaica Plain MA; a niece, Pat Crymes Wright (Allan) of Williamsburg VA; and a great grandson, Will Holden of Bedford NH. Helen was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Ray Crymes, Jr. and Inez Crymes, nephew Alvin R. Crymes and niece Sheri Crymes Pegram.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Christ United Methodist Church, Neptune Beach FL, with a reception following in Wilson Hall. The family will hold a private interment at Beaches Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Penman Rd., Neptune Beach FL, 32266.