Wright
Helen Delores Fowler Wright, a resident of the Northside of Jacksonville, passed May 25, 2020. She attended the public schools of Duval County and graduated in The Stanton High School Class of 1951.
Mrs. Wright attended Edward Waters College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She became a member of AKA Sorority. Mrs. Wright was also a member of Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, serving in the Sanctuary Choir where she was known as the choir "Song Bird".
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Wright. She is survived by a devoted family that includes a very devoted daughter: Gentry W. Roberts; grandson: DeVon Burns (Sommer); son: Mario Wright; the Hogan family, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Wright may be viewed Friday, June 5, 2020, at Carthage Chapel from 2:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus and the interment will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Helen Delores Fowler Wright, a resident of the Northside of Jacksonville, passed May 25, 2020. She attended the public schools of Duval County and graduated in The Stanton High School Class of 1951.
Mrs. Wright attended Edward Waters College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She became a member of AKA Sorority. Mrs. Wright was also a member of Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, serving in the Sanctuary Choir where she was known as the choir "Song Bird".
Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Wright. She is survived by a devoted family that includes a very devoted daughter: Gentry W. Roberts; grandson: DeVon Burns (Sommer); son: Mario Wright; the Hogan family, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Wright may be viewed Friday, June 5, 2020, at Carthage Chapel from 2:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32202, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor, Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus and the interment will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.