Helen Marie Oliver Fake, 91, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at home under Hospice care. She was born in Martinsburg, West Virginia on April 25, 1929, to the late Otis S. and Grace (Warble) Oliver. Besides her parents, Helen was predeceased by her sister Virnangus Oliver and brothers William Oliver, Otis S. Oliver, Jr, and Melvin Oliver, as well as her daughter Patricia Fake Marsh.
Helen is survived by her daughter Nancy (Doug) Pratt of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, and 3 sons, all of Jacksonville, FL, Rodney (Heneretta) Fake, Brian Fake, and David Fake, as well as 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Helen lived in Annville, PA, and Campbelltown, PA, and worked at the Hershey Chocolate Factory. In 1948 she married Victor E. Fake but was divorced in 1975 after 27 years of marriage. She moved from Pennsylvania in 1960 to Waycross, GA for 6 months, then Gainesville, FL for 3 ½ years before moving to and remaining in Jacksonville, FL for the remainder of her years. Even though she was a Floridian, she remained a Pennsylvania girl at heart and always had a love for the Hershey Chocolate Factory and its history. She enjoyed raising children and had a special heart for babies and young animals. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing and crafting. She enjoyed many years of Modern Western square dancing and enjoyed making special outfits or making flyers for special dances. She belonged to the Western Cutters and Seabreeze Singles. She was also a member of Lake Shore Presbyterian Church.
Helen struggled with fibromyalgia and in later years with Parkinson's Disease. She struggled with falls and broken bones and seemed like the Energizer Bunny but these struggles eventually took their toll. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing can make a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
Funeral arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.