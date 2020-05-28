Helen Ghanayem
Ghanayem
Helen Rose Ghanayem, age 60, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida where she spent her entire life. Helen graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and then from Jacksonville University. For almost 38 years, she was a devoted First Grade teacher at both Reynolds Lane and Hendricks Avenue Elementary Schools. She truly had a great love for her students, her work and her schools. Each day brought new challenges and interesting stories about her kids. Any opportunity to spend time with loved ones was a blessing to her. She always looked forward to these special family gatherings. She had many dear friends that brought so many joyful moments to her life. Helen loved to shop at Garage Sales, Estate Sales and Antique Stores. She could always find that one unique bargain. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, David and Rose Ghanayem; and her sisters, Mary and Linda Ghanayem. She is survived by her one sister, Janet (Wade) Barlow; her loving aunts; uncles; cousins; and long time love Peter Chase. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 31, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. with a rosary following visitation at 7:00 p.m. at Hardage- Giddens Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 1 at 12:00 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 2609 Park Street, Jacksonville, Florida. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904)737-7171
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
MAY
31
Rosary
07:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
JUN
1
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
