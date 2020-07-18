Gibson
Helen Henderson Gibson, 92, devoted wife, mother, and Christian, died July 12, 2020, after the long decline of dementia, hastened by Covid-19. Helen worked for over 20 years as a real estate agent. The real estate team "Chuck and Helen Gibson" was the top-selling husband and wife team with Watson Realty in the Mandarin area. As a newlywed in the early 1950's Helen worked for Southern Bell as a telephone operator and drafting clerk. Chuck and Helen built their family around the love of the Lord and their church family. While raising three children Helen was involved in many activities: GA's, PTA, neighborhood events, band parent leadership at DuPont and Wolfson, and so much more. After her children were grown her sales career took off.
She is preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and devoted husband of 59 years, William T. "Chuck" Gibson, her parents Thomas L. and Ruth S. Henderson, two sisters Hazel Eubanks and Rachel Bullman. She is survived by daughters Alison LePage, Ann Rush; their husbands David LePage, Carl Rush; grandchildren Therese LePage, Thomas LePage (Katie), Andrew Rush (Stephanie), John L. Gibson, Laura LePage Lenihan (Jack), Robert Rush (Catherine), and John Rush; Great-grandchildren Dario, Aurelia and Julian LePage; Irik Weeks, Oscar and Neil Rush; Zander Rush and many beloved friends. There will be a private burial in Mandarin Cemetery. The celebration of Helen's life will be at Mandarin Baptist Church at a future date when gathering together is safe for all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the City Rescue Mission where Helen made frequent donations that included over 1000 knitted hats for the homeless and others in need.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com