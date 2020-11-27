Hulsander
Helen "Babe" Hulslander passed away at home on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 96.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband and high school sweetheart Bob Hulslander. She is survived by her three children, Bobby Hulslander (Darian), Janis Burgess Kyzar (Tommy), and Donna Dearing (Tom). She was fondly known as Ghee Ghee to her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren with whom she shared close personal relationships.
She was loved by her family and friends and was known for her zest for life and a wonderful sense of humor. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Hendricks Ave Baptist Church for 68 years.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to her church.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
