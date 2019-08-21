|
|
Johnson
Helen Jean "Nana" Johnson passed away August 17, 2019. She retired from St. Vincent's Hospital in 2011 and was a member of Open Arms Christian Fellowship. She is survived by her daughters; Rhonda Lee (Warren), Anita Greene and Beverly Mallory; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral service for Helen J. Johnson will be held Saturday, August 24 at 11:00AM in the Open Arms Christian Fellowship. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019