Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Open Arms Christian Fellowship
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Johnson

Add a Memory
Helen Johnson Obituary
Johnson
Helen Jean "Nana" Johnson passed away August 17, 2019. She retired from St. Vincent's Hospital in 2011 and was a member of Open Arms Christian Fellowship. She is survived by her daughters; Rhonda Lee (Warren), Anita Greene and Beverly Mallory; and a host of other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4-7PM. Funeral service for Helen J. Johnson will be held Saturday, August 24 at 11:00AM in the Open Arms Christian Fellowship. Interment in Edgewood Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
Download Now