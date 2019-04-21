Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Helen Joyce Belger


BELGER
Helen Joyce Belger, 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Born on October 8, 1933 to parents Charles Henry Snowball Jr. and Helen Elizabeth Hightower-Snowball in Jacksonville, Florida, Helen would eventually settle down in the town in which she grew up.
Ms. Belger is predeceased by her parents Charles and Helen Snowball, and brother; Charles Farrell Snowball. She is survived by her siblings; Joseph Eugene Snowball and Arva Josephine Snowball, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Services in honor of Joyce will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, beginning with a visitation at 11:00 A.M. followed by a celebration of life at 12:00 PM. A committal service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206, following the funeral service.
You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com .
HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 21, 2019
