Helen Joyce Belger, 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Born on October 8, 1933 to parents Charles Henry Snowball Jr. and Helen Elizabeth Hightower-Snowball in Jacksonville, Florida, Helen would eventually settle down in the town in which she grew up.

Ms. Belger is predeceased by her parents Charles and Helen Snowball, and brother; Charles Farrell Snowball. She is survived by her siblings; Joseph Eugene Snowball and Arva Josephine Snowball, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Services in honor of Joyce will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, beginning with a visitation at 11:00 A.M. followed by a celebration of life at 12:00 PM. A committal service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 Main St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206, following the funeral service.

