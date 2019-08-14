|
|
Brown
Mrs. Helen L. Brown, age 85, of Ellijay, GA died Thursday, August 8, 2019.
She was the widow of Frank A. Brown.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Mike Hill, Ellijay, grandchildren, Cory St Clair, Jason Brown, and April Johnson.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 am, from the Holly Hills Memorial Park in Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Mrs. Brown.
Bernhardt Funeral Home Ellijay, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019