Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernhardt Funeral Home - Ellijay
163 River St.
Ellijay, GA 30540
706-635-4325
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Brown

Add a Memory
Helen L. Brown Obituary
Brown
Mrs. Helen L. Brown, age 85, of Ellijay, GA died Thursday, August 8, 2019.
She was the widow of Frank A. Brown.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law: Peggy and Mike Hill, Ellijay, grandchildren, Cory St Clair, Jason Brown, and April Johnson.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10:00 am, from the Holly Hills Memorial Park in Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Mrs. Brown.
Bernhardt Funeral Home Ellijay, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernhardt Funeral Home - Ellijay
Download Now