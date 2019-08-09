|
Meyer
Helen Lea Stunkel Meyer, 87, was born August 29, 1931. She passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019. She was a Jacksonville native and long time resident. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Francis Joseph Meyer, and parents Lea & Karl Stunkel.
Helen was a lifelong member of Assumption Catholic Church. She graduated from Landon high school in 1949. She remained active with the alumni and enjoyed life long friendships. She attended the University Florida and loved her Gators. She was an active UF alumnus for many years and a member of the Local Gator fan club. She enjoyed a long professional career as an auditor and retired from the State of Florida in 1992. She loved sports, the beach, boating and travel.
Helen was a loving mother who is survived by her 3 daughters Lee Ann Votel, Francis Vickers, and Veronica Owens. She was a well loved Grandmother of Chad, Justin, Ashley Vickers, Karl Bednar, Koty and Erica Owens. She also leaves behind 8 beautiful great-grandchildren.
Helen's memorial service will take place on August 29th 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Assumption Catholic Church located at 2403 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida, 32207. Services are being conducted by Father (Fred) Frederick R. Parke longtime friend and travel guide. Arrangements are under the care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, located at 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32211 (904)724-6384.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019