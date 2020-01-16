|
Malin
Helen "Gloria" Sikes Malin passed away peacefully early Monday, January 13, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL. She was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 7, 1927, to Anna Lenorah Gilmore and John Elijah Sikes. Gloria was the second oldest of her seven siblings, Mina Reid, Jackie Lochridge, Buddy Sikes, Bobby Sikes, Pat Bodway, and Jeanne Bennett. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Edwin Malin, her parents and 4 of her siblings.
Gloria met her husband at a local church dance in Jacksonville, where Ed was stationed in the Navy. After their marriage in Arlington on July 1, 1950, they moved to North Carolina than South Carolina before moving overseas for 25 years. Gloria and Ed moved to Guam where Ed started his US government career. In 1961, they moved to the Canal Zone where they both worked for the Panama Canal Company. Gloria worked for the Health Bureau then moved over to the US Justice Department. When Ed retired they moved back to Palm Coast and finally settled back in Jacksonville after 32 years. Gloria went back to work for the US Justice Department in downtown Jacksonville. Gloria enjoyed walking, reading, playing bridge, and square dancing where she and Ed went to many state and national Square Dance events. Gloria was a lifelong member of Fort Caroline United Methodist Church on Ft Caroline Road; just a few blocks from her family's home. Her grandfather, Archibald Gilmore Jr, donated the land and helped build the original church in 1922. There will be a service at the Church on Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 am.
Gloria is survived by her four children, Ed (Dottie) Malin of Marietta, GA, Kathy Malin of New Port Richey FL, Helen Malin-Christiansen of Salem, VA and Donna (Adam) Meyerson of Stuart, FL. She also has four grandchildren, Shane Saville of St Augustine, FL, Amy (Daniel) Christiansen Janicki of South Bend, IN, Sam Meyerson and Ben Meyerson of Stuart, FL. Gloria has one great-granddaughter, Hali Saville of St Augustine, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020