Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Helen McCue


1931 - 2019
Helen McCue Obituary
McCue
Helen Dean McCue, 88, a long-time resident of Jacksonville and Middleburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 26, 2019. She was a member of the Middleburg Church of God, in Middleburg at her time of demise. Mrs. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bishop William B. McCue in 2014. Survivors include her sons and daughters: daughters Richard Brown (Sonya), Michael Brown, Victoria Chapman (Paul), Teresa Hand, Mike McCue (Donna), John McCue (Connie), Jeanie Bell (Wayne), Susie Thomas (Steve), Kim Sams (Danny), Jim Rester (Karen); and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home at 11:00am on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with Bishop Jamie Wyatt officiating. Interment will follow in Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10-11 at the funeral home. Please leave words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
