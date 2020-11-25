1/1
Helen Murray
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRAY
Helen Murray was born in Statesboro, GA on January 20, 1922, to Ferd M. & Lillie (Waters) Motes.
As a young girl, the family relocated to Jacksonville, FL where she would spend most of her life, living, loving, and tending to her immediate and extended family. In 2007 she moved to Fredericksburg, VA to be close to her daughter and son-in-law after living vigorously and independently for 85 years. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Vivian L. Reagan; granddaughters, Judith L. Reagan of Overland Park, KS and Karen L. Reagan of Fayetteville, NC; great-grandsons, Michael J. Fedowitz III and Reagan C. Fedowitz both of Fayetteville. Daughter-in-Law, Linda H. Murray of Flagler Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Jacob W. Murray; son, Rodney E. Murray; brothers, Talmadge Motes, Waldo Motes, and H. D. Motes; son-in-law, James F. Reagan. Aunt Helen as she was known in Jacksonville, leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and special friends. Always a faithful churchgoer throughout her life, Helen was baptized at the age of 91 at Ferry Farm Baptist Church. Grandma Helen as she was known in Fredericksburg will truly be missed by all who knew her. Helen was a caregiver to all, raising her younger brothers, daughter, and son. Caretaking her mother later in life and a supportive aunt to nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. She loved "the little fellers" most of all. Helen is at home with her Lord and Savior but will be missed dearly here on earth. She will be laid to rest Saturday at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1) in Jacksonville, FL with her family with Pastor Chris Drum officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to their favorite charity. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32206
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved