1/1
Helen Padgett
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PADGETT
Helen Hearn Padgett, 95, entered into rest on November 11, 2020 in Saint Johns, FL. She was born on January 6, 1925 in Buffalo, New York to William James Hearn and Margaret Daly.
Helen was predeceased in death by her husband of 70 years, Herbert Ryals Padgett. She leaves to mourn many sorrowing friends and relatives who will miss her dearly.
Helen was employed by the Duval County School Board for over 20 years, earning her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. One of Helen's many passions was her love for reading. She loved flowers as well. Helen's faith was also extremely important to her, as she was an active member of San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in honor of Herbert & Helen Padgett to San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, Saint Johns, FL.
A funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 11 a.m. with a brief visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. The burial will immediately follow at Mandarin Cemetery, Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:30 AM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Burial
Mandarin Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
9042880025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved