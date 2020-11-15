PADGETT
Helen Hearn Padgett, 95, entered into rest on November 11, 2020 in Saint Johns, FL. She was born on January 6, 1925 in Buffalo, New York to William James Hearn and Margaret Daly.
Helen was predeceased in death by her husband of 70 years, Herbert Ryals Padgett. She leaves to mourn many sorrowing friends and relatives who will miss her dearly.
Helen was employed by the Duval County School Board for over 20 years, earning her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. One of Helen's many passions was her love for reading. She loved flowers as well. Helen's faith was also extremely important to her, as she was an active member of San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in honor of Herbert & Helen Padgett to San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church, Saint Johns, FL.
A funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 11 a.m. with a brief visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. The burial will immediately follow at Mandarin Cemetery, Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com
(904) 288-0025.
