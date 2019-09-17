|
Pendarvis
Helen Jeanette Duncan Pendarvis, 79, was born in Warm Springs, GA on April 7, 1940 to Crawford Lee Duncan and Mary Elizabeth Duncan. Her 16-month battle with cancer ended in Jacksonville, FL on 9/15/19. One of nine children, Helen grew up in various parts of Georgia and Jacksonville, FL.
Most of her working life was spent in Women's Health settings as a medical assistant and transcriptionist. She was affectionately known to her co-workers at the Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine as "Mama FIRM". She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Crawford Lee Duncan and Mary Elizabeth Duncan and seven of her eight siblings: Kate Tyre, Clyde Duncan, Jimmy Duncan, Charles Duncan, Edna Duncan, Margie Holsey and Shirley Duncan. She is survived by her husband, Arnold Pendarvis; her three children, Jeffery Scott Shaw, Jennifer Stephanie McLain and Jason Sean Shaw (Amanda); three grandsons, Derek Shaw, Christopher Shaw (Tammy) and Conner Shaw; a sister, Flo Chauncey and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm and at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7665 Fort Caroline Road on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, immediately followed by the Funeral Service at 11 am. Interment to follow in Arlington Memorial Park.
