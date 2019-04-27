SEARLE

Helen Thomae Stillson Searle went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla., at the age of 96. She was born January 25, 1923, in Nashville, Tenn., to Emma Louise Nance and Ebb Thomae, later moving to Chattanooga, Tenn. She graduated from Central High School and attended the University of Chattanooga. Employed by Southern Bell Telephone Company, she transferred to Jacksonville, Fla., in 1947 and retired in 1982 with 36 years of service.

Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, William W. Stillson and Thomas C. Searle; brother, Eugene Thomae; sister, Blanche T. Robinson; nephew, Gary Thomae; niece, Louise Robinson; and stepson, Thomas C. Searle, Jr.

She is survived by stepchildren, Charles B. McCarty, Middleburg, Fla; Hardie Stillson Rogers (David), Havana, Fla; Katherine Searle, Daytona, Fla.; Deb Searle, Groton, Mass.; and Kirk Searle (Helen), Millford, N. H.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; nieces, Nance Kohnen, Carolyn Robinson, Beth Harbin, nephew Bill Robinson, and great-niece Angie Thomae Underwood, and their families.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 1:30 with visitation 1-hour before service at HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, Fla., with Rev. Dave Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in her memory to .