Helen Tresca Golden
Helen Tresca Golden, age 95, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 leaving three children: Bob Cosby (Cathy), Jay Golden (Patti), and Jennie Corriveau. Helen is survived by six grandchildren: Jennie Golden Searcy, Harrison Golden, Patrick Golden, Christopher Corriveau, Elizabeth Corriveau, and Matthew Cosby; and by one great-granddaughter, Jordana Searcy. Helen was pre-deceased by her first husband, Donald Cosby, to whom she was married for three years before his death; and by Patrick I. Golden, to whom she was married for sixty years until his death in 2013. Despite being paralyzed at the age of 16 and spending months in recovery at Mayo Clinic, Helen became a proud graduate of Landon High School where she was a Lionette. She also attended Stetson University and completed her college degree in Education at Jacksonville University. Helen was a talented and prolific china painter and instructor who was very generous with her talent, creating and sharing her many pieces with family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her home, often hosting large gatherings. A member of Southside Christian Church at her death, she also attended Community Presbyterian Church in Atlantic Beach for many years, and was much loved and respected by all who knew her.
Though she will be missed by her family and friends, Helen will rejoin her husbands and be keen to reunite with her sister, Virginia Peacock; and her two brothers, John and Robert Tresca. A memorial service will take place during safer times.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
