Helen W. Turner
Helen W. Turner went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 2036 Silver Street. The late Mrs. Turner will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Tuesday, July 21st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
