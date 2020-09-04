BAKER
Henry Clarence "Hank" Baker, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 28, 2020 - 17 days shy of his 102 birthday.
He was born in Brooksville, FL on Sept. 14, 1918 and grew up in Campville, FL before moving to Jacksonville in 1936 to attend Massey Business College. After completion, he was employed by the Roosevelt Hotel, where he also met his future wife Dorothy Davis. They were married for 77 years until her death in 2016.
During WWII, Hank served in the US Navy Reserve as a Chief Petty Officer with an honorary discharge in 1945. He returned to the hotel business and continued working with the Robert Meyer group in Jacksonville and Knoxville, TN. In 1953 he returned to Jacksonville to become Office Manager at Western Natural Gas until 1956, when he accepted a position as Comptroller for Southern Propane Company in Jesup, GA where he would later become Vice President and General Manager. In May 1974 Hank returned to Western Natural Gas, eventually becoming President and Chairman of the Board, and continued to work there until his death.
Hank was not only a successful businessman but also supported and participated in numerous civic and charitable causes. He was a proud member of Rotary International for 62 years, having been a Rotarian in Knoxville, Jesup and Jacksonville. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and Major Donor, and had perfect attendance for over 50 years. He was also a member of The Florida Yacht Club and Timuquana Country Club and an avid Gator fan. A dedicated Episcopalian for over 60 years, he was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd.
Hank was a man of integrity, compassion, and dedication who led by example. His humble upbringing made him appreciate the simple things of life, and his sense of humor kept him, and others around him, going. He had a gift for bringing his history to life, engaging anyone listening as he recalled, with perfect memory, his earlier years, his marriage to Dorothy, and the family he raised, which was his proudest accomplishment.
Hank was predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy, parents James Baker and Blanche Long and his siblings James, Harry, & Nilla. He is survived by his children Harry Baker (Mary), Ken Baker (Fran), Jane Gonsalves (David), and grandchildren Karren Baker (Trevor), Kevin Baker (Vanessa), Drayton Nichols (Mitchell), Erik Gonsalves (Katie), Meaghan Thomas (Peter), step grandson Kyle Paschal (Suzanne), great grandchildren Grant and Mark Baker, Emma James and Brooks Nichols, and Kohen Paschal, and half-sister Charlene Bond, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held Saturday September 5, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery with a memorial service planned for the future. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd or to the Rotary Foundation.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
