Connors

Henry Edward Connors, 61, passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 5, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. Henry was born February 9, 1958. He spent his career working for CSX Transportation before retiring in 2014. At CSX, he met his best friend and wife of 30 years, Nancy. Henry was a proud alumnus of the University of Notre Dame. He was a lifelong Catholic, and since moving to Ponte Vedra Beach in 1992, had been a devoted parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea. Henry is survived by his wife, Nancy Connors; daughters, Amanda (Brandon) Ikner and Megan Connors; parents, Robert and Virginia Connors; siblings, Frank Connors, Alyce (James) Ball, Robert (Beth) Connors, and Helen (David) Grant; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. There will be a Funeral Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to BEAM, the , or Our Lady Star of the Sea. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 7 to June 9, 2019