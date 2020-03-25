|
Glover
With great sadness, we announce the loss of Henry "Man" Glover who passed away Thursday, March 19th, 2020. He was a beloved husband,father,grandfather and brother. He worked for CSX and built cabinets for years in the Jacksonville community. Due to Covid-19 attendance at the funeral is limited, however, there will be a viewing at Patterson Funeral Services (6615 Arlington Expressway) on Friday, March 27th, 2020 from 5 pm-7 pm. For additional information or to leave a message for the family go to the obituary section at Pattersonfuneralservice.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020