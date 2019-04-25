|
|
LANDRY
Henry Joseph Landry, age 83, was born June 9, 1935 in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country and passed away April 5, 2019 in sunny Florida. He dearly loved his wife and family, cherished his friends, and lived his life to the fullest.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11665 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32225. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019