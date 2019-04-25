Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Landry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Joseph Landry

Obituary Condolences

Henry Joseph Landry Obituary
LANDRY
Henry Joseph Landry, age 83, was born June 9, 1935 in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country and passed away April 5, 2019 in sunny Florida. He dearly loved his wife and family, cherished his friends, and lived his life to the fullest.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11665 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32225. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.