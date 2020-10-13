Grimes
Henry Nelson Grimes Sr. passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Henry was born in Jacksonville on November 2, 1942 the second child of Charles T. Grimes and Cullen P. Grimes.
Henry attended Robert E. Lee High School before graduating from Jacksonville University with a Bachelor of Business degree in Accounting. Henry began his career as a CPA working for Coopers & Lybrand. He later worked for Gulf Life Insurance Company and was the Director of Taxes and Treasurer. After almost twenty years with Gulf Life, Henry became self-employed and also served as the Deputy Treasurer for The Florida Life and Health Guaranty Association. He truly enjoyed his position at FLAHIGA making many lifelong friends all over the country.
Henry married Patricia (Pat), the love of his life in 1965. Henry loved life and sharing that love with his family and friends. An avid lover of the outdoors, he was able to turn wild game, fish and items from his garden into legendary meals. Cooking for others was his true passion and an invite to dine at Henry's was not to be missed. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time going to the woods, watching the river in a rocking chair and being surrounded by good friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia (Pat) Frigo Grimes, mother Cullen Grimes, father Charles (Charlie) Grimes, and brother Tommy Grimes. Henry is survived by his two sons, Henry Nelson "Hank" Grimes Jr. (Michele) and Michael Patrick Grimes, (Meg) and his five grandchildren Ariana, Elizabeth, Alexander, Anne Catherine and Emme.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Jacksonville.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family service is planned.
The family welcomes visitors to join them to celebrate Henry's life at the home of Meg and Mike Grimes on Thursday, October 15th between 4-7p.m
