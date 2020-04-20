|
HENRY WORDSWORTH RIMMER, JR quietly passed away in his sleep on Saturday April 4th 2020, at the age of 82. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Anita, his 3 children Todd (Liz), Matthew (Nana), Erika, 3 step-children: Bob Reardean (Barbara), Scott Reardean (Laurie) and Tamara Dickey (Mike), 3 grandchildren, Schuyler, Camille, and Kerry Rimmer, 6 step-grandchildren: Matthew, Jonathan, and Brian Dickey; Lisa and Stephen Bryant; and James Reardean and his ex-wife Margherita (Marge) Rimmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr & Ima Rimmer, his first wife Roberta (Bobbie), his sister Angie Morrissard and his ever-faithful cat, Denny. "Hank" was born in Fort Screven, GA, March 19, 1938 and spent most of life in Clemson, South Carolina, graduating from Daniel High School in June 1956, then earned a BS degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University in 1961. He worked primarily as a computer programmer and retired as the Head of the Survey Branch of the Army Corps of Engineers after nearly 30 years in 1998. Throughout his life, he enjoyed everything the outdoors had to offer. He was an avid bicyclist who participated in 50 and 100 mile rides, often for charity. Between 1998 and 2017, he walked and logged over 23,000 miles within the streets of his Arlington neighborhood. He did his own yard work as well as some of his neighbor's. He loved all animals and was a strict vegetarian for the past forty years. He cherished his wife, loved his family and enjoyed the company of his friends in small gatherings. He was known for his quick wit, kindness and for keeping a low profile whenever possible. For nearly 30 years he enjoyed a weekly pint of Guinness and lunch with Anita at the Kings Head Pub in St. Augustine. He also enjoyed everything Art Deco, researching Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, watching classic movies from the 1930's, 40's & 50's, and listening to a wide variety of music from big band to the Rolling Stones. Hank was also a member of Resurrection Catholic Church for 40 years, but in light of the current health concerns, funeral services will not be held. There are plans to have a Celebration of Life gathering at a future date not yet determined. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the kindness, compassion and support provided by the nursing staff at Community Hospice @ Ascension St. Vincent's Southside.
