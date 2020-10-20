1/1
Henry Rivers
RIVERS
Henry L. Rivers a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on October 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11AM at Central Baptist Institutional Church, 524 W. 3rd Street. Mr. Rivers' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5-8PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue. The service will be live streamed on the Facebook pages of Central Baptist Institutional Church & Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Institutional Church
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
