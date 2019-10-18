|
Dr. Henry Walter Randle, 75, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed away on October 13, 2019. Henry was born on August 10, 1944 to Jalasca and Lloyd Randle in Claremore, Oklahoma. Dr. Randle was a Mohs surgeon and dermatologist and the head of Mohs Micrographic Surgery with Mayo Clinic's Department of Dermatology for over 25 years. He was among the pioneers of Mohs surgery and traveled the world lecturing on the lifesaving process. He earned his bachelor's degree from Westminster College; and his M.D. PhD in Medicine and in Physiology from the University of Arizona Medical School. Dr. Randle's residency in Internal Medicine and Dermatology was completed at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Family was the most important thing in Henry's life. Outside of family, work and teaching at Mayo are what made him happiest. A lifelong academic, he continued the pursuit of new knowledge throughout his life. Dr. Randle served as a contributing editor to multiple journals including Dermatologic Surgery, Practical Reviews in Dermatology, Texas Dermatologist, and the British Journal of Dermatology. He wrote hundreds of peer-reviewed publications for both books and journals. Dr. Randle was a Board Member and Fellow at multiple local and international organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology, Skin Cancer Foundation, International Society of Dermatological Surgery, American Dermatological Association, Association of Surgical Professors, American Medical Association, , National Science Foundation, O'Leary Dermatologic Society, and the American College of Mohs Surgery. In his private life, Henry enjoyed traveling with family and friends to the far corners of the earth, reading, canoeing, and hiking. Dr. Randle is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Caron Waller Randle; sons and daughters-in-law, Clayton Waller Randle and Boo Randle, Shannon Earl Waller and Jackie Waller; grandchildren, Quill and Waller Randle; his sister, Nancy Sue Randle; and was looking forward to welcoming his third grandchild in November. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Dr. Randle's memory to one of the following organizations: Jacksonville Humane Society, First Coast No More Homeless Pets, , or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019