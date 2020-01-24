|
Choate
Herbert Hoover Choate, 91, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville on December 23, 1928, to Walter Lee Choate and Martha Ruby Hicks. Mr. Choate was an Air Force veteran and enjoyed a successful thirty-two year career with Southern Bell. He was also an active member and Sunday School teacher at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Mr. Choate was predeceased by his second wife, Blanche Dalton Choate; siblings Alice Frances Cobb, Dorothy Etta Choate, Billy Hicks Choate; and a granddaughter, Fara Nicole Choate. He is survived by his sister, Linda Sherry of Clearwater, FL; sons, Marvin Gregory Choate of Snellville, GA (Kimberly) and Dale Carey Choate of Jacksonville (Joanne); daughter, Donna Lee Crary of Stuart, FL (Rick); grandchildren, Melody Choate, Stephen Choate, Ricky Crary, and Chris Crary; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 am at St. Paul United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 14 at 2:30 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church. Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd. N., is proudly serving the family.
