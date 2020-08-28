1/
Herbert Gary Coleman
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Coleman
Herbert Gary Coleman, age 80 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late, Herbert Ambrose Coleman and Mildred Cornelia Joyner Coleman.
Gary, as he was known by all, worked for the railroad for 46 years. He was hired by Seaboard Railroad in 1957 and finished his career with Amtrack until his retirement in 2003.
Gary loved serving and worshiping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Iris Elaine Higginbotham Coleman; his daughter, Kimberly Shumate (Robby); his son, David Coleman (Donna); granddaughter, Allison Coleman; grandsons, Mark Shumate, Jonathan Coleman, and Thomas Shumate; his brother, James M. Coleman, Sr. (Kay); his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Betty Jo Higginbotham, Paul and Sandra Higginbotham, Ginger Higginbotham and Aleta Plank. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Blackrock Baptist Church.
His family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until the hour of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to Community Hospice of N.E. Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257 or Blackrock Church Building Fund, 96362 Blackrock Rd, Yulee, FL 32097
Please share your memories and condolences at
www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oxley-Heard Funeral Home
1305 Atlantic Ave
Fernandina Beach, FL 32035
904-261-3644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved