Herbert Gary Coleman, age 80 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
He was born in Jacksonville, Florida to the late, Herbert Ambrose Coleman and Mildred Cornelia Joyner Coleman.
Gary, as he was known by all, worked for the railroad for 46 years. He was hired by Seaboard Railroad in 1957 and finished his career with Amtrack until his retirement in 2003.
Gary loved serving and worshiping his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing, woodworking, and spending time with his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Iris Elaine Higginbotham Coleman; his daughter, Kimberly Shumate (Robby); his son, David Coleman (Donna); granddaughter, Allison Coleman; grandsons, Mark Shumate, Jonathan Coleman, and Thomas Shumate; his brother, James M. Coleman, Sr. (Kay); his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Betty Jo Higginbotham, Paul and Sandra Higginbotham, Ginger Higginbotham and Aleta Plank. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Blackrock Baptist Church.
His family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until the hour of service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gary's name to Community Hospice of N.E. Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257 or Blackrock Church Building Fund, 96362 Blackrock Rd, Yulee, FL 32097
