|
|
Gregg
Herbert A, retired US Navy Chief Boatswain's Mate, passed away on March 19, 2020 at 95. He was the second of four children born to Horace and Nettie Gregg of Massies Mill, VA. Herbert joined the Navy in 1943, ending his service in 1945. He married Mary Ruth Moore in 1951 and rejoined the Navy that same year. Herbert retired from the Navy in 1968 and began his second career with Sears & Roebuck as a truck mechanic. Herbert and Ruth raised their four children in Atlantic Beach, FL.
Herbert was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brother, Frank and his sister, Dorothy. Left behind are his children Steve (Christine) Gregg of Puyallup WA, Karen (Jack) Mattison of Jacksonville, Joann (Mike) Jobes of Lake Lyman, SC and Tina Flanagan of Jacksonville, FL. Additionally he leaves to mourn his passing his sister, Frances, (Jack) Graves of Charlottesville, VA, grandchildren Lindsay (Eric) Barrett and their sons (Bradley & Hunter) of Jacksonville, Brian (Violet) McDowell, Maleah Gregg and Breanne Gregg as well as a nephew and numerous nieces. Many thanks go to Peggy Paris and Paul Keyser. Without them and the palliative care of Hospice and his nurse, Susan, Dad could not have continued to live at home.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257 or give online at support.communityhospice.com.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020