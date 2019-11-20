|
|
Seubert
Herbert L. Seubert passed away on November 19, 2019. Born August 17, 1917, in Buffalo, New York. Completed training as a Flying Cadet February 1941. His first assignment was as a fighter pilot at Selfridge Field, Michigan. In March 1942 he was transferred to Pope Field, North Carolina to become a squadron commander in the newly formed First Ferrying Group with the mission of flying over the "hump" from Northeast India to China in order to supply the Fighting Tigers and the 14th Air Force.
After returning to the United States, he married the love of his life, Doris Hertenstein, a union that lasted 71 years. After World War II he became a rated meteorologist in the U.S. Air Force. In 1953, retiring from active duty as a Lieutenant Colonel, he returned to civilian life and became a registered representative (stockbroker) for 26 years with Shearson, Hammill and Kidder, Peabody. In 1978 he formed his own firm, H.L. Seubert Associates, as a financial advisor.
Retired in 1993. In 1979, he moved to The Landings in Savannah, Georgia where he enjoyed tennis, golf, and duplicate bridge. In 2000, he moved to Cypress Village in Jacksonville, Florida where he continued playing bridge and tennis and was active in the Cypress Village Christian Church. He is survived by his daughters Sharon Zaczek (Leon), Terry Zyga (Ihor), grandchildren Colleen Zaczek (Ryan Verxagio), Brian Zaczek, Lisa Zyga (John Walters) and Kristin Christian (Alan), as well as three great-grandchildren – Sophia Verxagio, Sydney Christian and Sawyer Christian. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cypress Village Christian Worship Legacy Fund, 4600 Middleton Park Circle East, Jacksonville, Florida, 32224.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019