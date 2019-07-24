Services Funeral service 9:45 AM Hardage-Giddens Beaches Chapel Resources More Obituaries for Herbert Love Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Herbert Love

Jacksonville, FL -- Herbert Wellington Love Jr., 72, died on the evening of Sunday, July 7th, 2019, in his home while napping in his favorite chair.

He leaves his sister Robin Cusato; ex-wife, Trudy Love; fiance Cindy Chin; son Robert P. Love; son Marc A. Love; son Brian A. Love; daughter-in-law Lillie V. Hernandez Love; four grandchildren, Nicholas J.A. Love, Jeovany I.H. Love, Christian M.H. Love, and Herbert Wellington Love III (expected Aug. 25, 2019); niece Ashley Cusato; nephew Damon Cusato; and, his house cat.

Born, April 14, 1947, and raised in Coventry, Connecticut, the son of Herbert Wellington Love (1902-1993) and Eleanor Agnew Love (1915-1976), he moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 1979, where he lived the rest of his life.

In his early years, Bert bicycled a paper route and enjoyed swimming, sandlot baseball, and other outdoors, youthful fun near his home at Coventry Lake, Connecticut. Summer days, neighborhood kids flocked to his house in the morning to get him out to play. He was a diligent student and a well rounded athlete with talent in and an appreciation for nearly all sports. He was a baseball pitcher, and in high school won the "Who's Who of Writers" award, and in college ran on the track team. He enjoyed sailboating and playing chess.

In 1964 he enlisted into the U.S. Navy and by 1966 was serving as a Combat Medic alongside Marines. Following his honorable discharge, Herb worked for decades in educational publishing as a sales consultant and later manager, winning several awards, such as salesman of the year.

As Bert said of himself, "I enjoy fishing and playing with kids," and the latter he did indeed, spending the majority of his free time nurturing his sons, educating, entertaining, coaching sports, and simply dedicating himself to making sure they and their friends were having a great time at whatever they were doing. From building tree forts to going on bike rides, from creating action-packed games and challenges, to taking everyone to the beach and for food in his station wagon, are just glimpses of the countless memories leaves. He coached youth baseball and soccer teams and made sure every kid's experience was amazing.

He was always ambitious but never too self involved, and always invited others to learn new things alongside him. In the era of the internet, his email signature line read, "A job well done never goes UN-noticed," a slogan so true of him that captures both his work and everything he did in life. For a decade after corporate retirement, he took great pride running his own carpet and upholstery business, driven by the experiences of meeting new customers and doing a great job for them. Up to his last day, he remained dedicated to encouraging and supporting his family in all that they do and bringing them together for events at his house and giving extra special attention to his grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Monday, July 29th, 2019, at Hardage-Giddens Beaches Chapel, at 9:45 a.m., followed by burial in the Jacksonville National Cemetery for veterans.



