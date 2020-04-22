|
Oatman
Herbert R. "Bert" Oatman died on April 20, 2020 at the age of 90. He was a native and life-long resident of Jacksonville except during military service and college. He was graduated from Landon High School, Jacksonville University, University of Florida and University of North Florida, earning degrees of Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Master of Business Administration.
Bert served in the U. S. Army in 1947-48. He had a long career as a Professional Engineer with Reynolds, Smith and Hills, Flood Engineers, Florida Junior College and the City of Jacksonville from which he retired in 1995 after 28 years and serving as Chief of the Building and Zoning Inspection Division, and Deputy Director of Public Works. He was a life member of the Florida Engineering Society, National Society of Professional Engineers, and several other professional groups and was honored as "Engineer of the Year" by the local chapter of FES in 1991. He served as a volunteer for 10 years in the American Red Cross Life Saving Corps and was an avid swimmer throughout his life.
On August 11, 1950, Bert married the girl who lived across the street, Jean Green, who became his partner and beloved wife until his death. Both being devoted Gator fans, they went in their RV to many football games all over the South, as well as most games in Gainesville for more than 30 years. In their retirement, they traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada in their RV, and also took trips over seas to Europe, Scandinavia, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Bert was an active member of Lakewood United Methodist Church for over 50 years serving in many leadership capacities including two terms of three years as Lay Leader, and taught an adult Sunday School Class for over 40 years. He was predeceased by his father, Herbert W. Oatman, and his mother Lossie Oatman Guinn and is survived by his wife, Jean, as well as their 4 children, Linda Durant, Nancy (Bob) Kennedy, Wayne (Deborah) Oatman, and Leith Oatman (Mike Wood) 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Bert was devoted to his extended family. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
A private family graveside service will be held in Oaklawn Cemetery on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 10 am with Reverend Donald Thompson officiating. A livestream of the service will be available for friends and family. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com for the service link and sign the online guestbook.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 6133 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, Fla., 32207.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the church's building program, to which Bert devoted so much time and effort over the years.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171.
