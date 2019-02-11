Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
For more information about
Herbert Padgett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mandarin Cemetery
Mandarin Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Padgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Ryals Padgett


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herbert Ryals Padgett Obituary
PADGETT
Herbert Ryals Padgett, 94, entered into rest on February 5, 2019 in Saint Johns, FL. He was born on October 1, 1924 in Glenwood, GA to Joel Coney Padgett and Moselle Agnes Ryals. He is survived by his wife, Helen. Herb was a great scholar receiving his Doctorate degree in Geography. He was a Professor at Jacksonville University for many years. Herb's faith was also extremely important to him, as he was an active member of San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church. One of Herb's many passions was his love for fishing. Much of his free time was spent relaxing on the water with his fishing pole in hand trying to make that next great catch. The only thing that exceeded his love of fishing was the love he had for his wife, Helen. They spent 70 beautiful years together.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 12 at 10:00 A.M. in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. The Burial will immediately follow at Mandarin Cemetery, Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. (904) 288-0025 www.hgmandarin.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.