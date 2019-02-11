PADGETT

Herbert Ryals Padgett, 94, entered into rest on February 5, 2019 in Saint Johns, FL. He was born on October 1, 1924 in Glenwood, GA to Joel Coney Padgett and Moselle Agnes Ryals. He is survived by his wife, Helen. Herb was a great scholar receiving his Doctorate degree in Geography. He was a Professor at Jacksonville University for many years. Herb's faith was also extremely important to him, as he was an active member of San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church. One of Herb's many passions was his love for fishing. Much of his free time was spent relaxing on the water with his fishing pole in hand trying to make that next great catch. The only thing that exceeded his love of fishing was the love he had for his wife, Helen. They spent 70 beautiful years together.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 12 at 10:00 A.M. in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. The Burial will immediately follow at Mandarin Cemetery, Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223.

