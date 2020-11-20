TORRENCE
Herbert Torrence a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on November 17, 2020. He leaves behind to cherish his memories a devoted wife Mable J. Torrence; one son Harold Craig Torrence Jr.; Five daughters: Sandra Torrence Lewis (William), Donna Torrence Bryant, Tammy Torrence Colbert (Marvin), Tiffiany Torrence Nicholas (Ronald) affectionate neighbor Euthine Anderson (aka Tine), a loving, affectionate son Terry Torrence (Deborah) and a host of siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
