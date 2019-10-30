|
Elder Winfield
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Elder Herbert Winfield 11:oo AM Friday, November 1, 2019, at The Potter's House International Ministries, Bishop Vaughn McLaughlin. Visitation THURSDAY 5 - 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400. View full obit @jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019