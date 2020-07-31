1/1
Hershel Daniel Lewis
1953 - 2020
With grieving hearts, the family of H. Daniel Lewis Jr. announces his passing on 7/27/2020 at age 66.
A Jacksonville, FL native, he was preceded in death by his parents, Hershel and Maureese Lewis. He was a graduate of Englewood High School, Jacksonville, FL. He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Carson-Newman College, Jefferson City, TN. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Florida, Jacksonville, FL. He worked as a CPA and real estate broker in North Florida for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife, Renee Lewis of 20 years, his 2 children, Dr. Leigh Lewis Speicher (Gregory) and H. Daniel Lewis III (Patricia), 2 grandchildren, William and Amelia, his brother, Kenneth (Nell), niece, Laurie (John), and nephew, David (Chaune). He also leaves behind his 2 cats, Bandit and Morris. Dan is a casualty of COVID19.
A private family Celebration of Life will be held due to the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Mayo Clinic or the Jacksonville Humane Society.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
