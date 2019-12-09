|
Marks
Herzlia (Lee) Marks passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Lee remained a beautiful, kind and lovely lady to the very end. Born in 1921 in England, she moved to Calgary, Canada, and then in 1957 to Jacksonville with her teenage son Peter. She married Dr. Bernie Marks and became the loving mother of three more children. Lee worked side by side with Bernie at Marks Animal Hospital until Bernie's retirement. She helped settle many Jewish Russian immigrants in Jacksonville because of her concern and her fluency in Russian. She was an active member of Beth Shalom Congregation. She was preceded in death by Bernie and by her loving sisters, Fina and Mary. She is survived by her four adoring children, Peter, Mendy (Warren), Jeff (Penny, who is considered a daughter) and Kathy, six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at the Beth Shalom section of the Jacksonville Jewish Cemetery at Evergreen, on Monday, December 9, 2019. Donations in Lee's memory can be made to River Garden Hebrew Home or the Jacksonville Humane Society.
