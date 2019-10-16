|
|
RHEAUME
Mrs. Hilda Elizabeth Rheaume, age 91 of Orange Park, FL passed away on October 13, 2019. She was born October 20, 1927 in Valrico, FL, the youngest of 6 children born to Thomas Cox and Ruth Beck Cox. Hilda married Paul Rheaume in Norfolk, VA in 1948 and enjoyed traveling with him throughout his 29 year Navy career, finally retiring in Orange Park.
Hilda was a 46 year member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, and was active in the Red Hat Society (Queen of the Red Hot Toppers), TOPS, and the DAR. She was predeceased by her loving husband Paul in 2007; infant twin sons; her sister Lucy Spears and brothers Wilbur, Willard, and Jack. Hilda is survived by her loving daughter Julie (Cotton) Morlock; her sister Clara Dell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday October 21, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1649 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, FL with Fr. Ignatius Plathanam Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of the Last Supper at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. Family members will greet friends from 10:00 AM until the hour of service on Monday morning at the church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019