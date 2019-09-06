|
|
VANDEVELDE
Hilda H. Vandevelde, 84 years of age, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at Community Hospice, Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Kessel-lo, Belgium to Paul and Gerardine Brauns, she moved to America in 1968.
After raising her two children, Iske V. Larkin and Yurgen E. Vandevelde in Jacksonville, Florida, she worked for many years at Chappell Schools as a teacher and administrator. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
She is survived by her two children, a son-in-law Patrick Larkin, two grandchildren Erin P. Larkin and Owen A. Larkin, her sister Lieve Demin and brother Alberic Regent, who both still live in Belgium, as well as many friends who loved and helped care for her.
Memorial services will be held in the Chapel at Community Hospice, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, Fl on October 12th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to UNICEF - https://donate.unicefusa.org/page/contribute/help-save-childrens-lives-29161 to honor the many years she spent teaching and caring for children.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019