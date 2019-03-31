Home

Fortuna Funeral Home, Inc
7076 Brecksville Road
Independence, OH 44131-5053
(216) 520-7335
BERNHARDT
Hildegard Erna Bernhardt (nee Hoffman), age 91. Beloved wife of the late Charles G. Bernhardt was called to eternal rest on 22 March 2019 at the Pleasant View Care Center, Parma, OH. Loving mother to Karl-Heinz (Loisirene). Daughter of the late Gustav and Martha Hoffman. A German immigrant and WWII refugee survivor, Hildegard was the strong-willed mainstay for her family. She had close friends, and loving neighbors, as a long time resident of Doctor's Inlet, FL.
Interment Private. Services by FORTUNA FUNERAL HOME 216-520-7335

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 31, 2019
