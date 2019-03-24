|
LODGE
Hiram Lance Lodge, 85, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Mr. Lodge, an avid "Gator" fan, was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Daymon-Lodge; daughter, Tami Lodge Belden (Steve); son, Mike Lodge (Donna); 3 step daughters: Beverly Kidd, Terrie Burleson and Gina Perry (Adam); 1 sister, Betty Speigelhalter; 2 brothers, Ralph Lodge (Martha) and Danny Lodge (Darlene); 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of N.E. Florida for their loving care.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 28 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideons International http://www.gideons.org/donate
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019