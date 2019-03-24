Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
1426 Rowe Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-768-2596
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
North Jacksonville Baptist Church
Hiram Lance Lodge Obituary
LODGE
Hiram Lance Lodge, 85, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Mr. Lodge, an avid "Gator" fan, was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Daymon-Lodge; daughter, Tami Lodge Belden (Steve); son, Mike Lodge (Donna); 3 step daughters: Beverly Kidd, Terrie Burleson and Gina Perry (Adam); 1 sister, Betty Speigelhalter; 2 brothers, Ralph Lodge (Martha) and Danny Lodge (Darlene); 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of N.E. Florida for their loving care.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, March 28 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Gideons International http://www.gideons.org/donate
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
