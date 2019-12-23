|
|
Fowler
Hollis A. Fowler, Jr. passed away on December 18, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 10472 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246 on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10 am. Burial will take place following the service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 1 pm. A visitation will be held at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., South Jacksonville, FL 32216 between the hours of 6-8 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019